UNICEF: Gaza children face ‘unimaginable suffering’

UNICEF has condemned the dire conditions faced by children in Gaza, describing them as "cold, sick and traumatized", with 96 percent of women and children unable to meet basic nutritional needs.

“Gaza must be one of the most heartbreaking places on earth for humanitarians. Every small effort to save a child’s life is undone by fierce devastation,” said Rosalia Bollen, a communication specialist for UNICEF, in a recent statement.

Israel has killed more than 45,200 Palestinians in Gaza, including 17,000 children since launching war on the enclave in October last year.

In June, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres added the Israeli military to the annual "list of shame", which is a global list of offenders that have committed violations against children.

Palestinian officials have described the decision as a step closer to holding Israel accountable for the crimes it has committed in the Gaza Strip.

The blacklist has already included terror groups such as ISIL, al-Qaeda and Boko Haram.

