Western sabotage intended to create chaos in Iran

TEHRAN - In a note, Farhikhtegan discussed U.S. President Anthony Blinken's recent statements about Iran.

It wrote: Anthony Blinken admitted in his recent statements at the Council of Foreign Relations think tank that America played a role in the unrest in Iran. He emphasizes that change from the outside is difficult and Washington's main strategy is based on Iran's internal developments. These statements, along with Netanyahu's Farsi messages, show a special focus on Iran's internal protests and attempts to incite social unrest. An examination of the 2022 events reveals three key factors: public dissatisfaction in Iran, the role of foreign powers in inciting chaos, and provocations such as the Mahsa Amini incident. Although the will of foreigners is beyond Iran's control, two other factors depend on Iran's domestic policies and actions. Reducing public dissatisfaction and creating hope for the future are the main steps that can strengthen the resistance of the Iranian society and make foreign plans ineffective. Therefore, countering public discontent and preventing similar incidents requires basic solutions.

Sobh-e-No: Challenges and obstacles ahead in Tehran-Cairo ties

In an article, Sobh-e-No discussed the importance of Pezeshkian's trip to Egypt and wrote: Despite the positive prospect of the trip, there are still challenges in expanding Iran-Egypt relations. Egypt's proximity to Western countries and the Zionist regime, historical disagreements, and concerns about regional reactions are among the factors that can prevent the deepening of relations. Pezeshkian's trip to Cairo and efforts to expand relations between the two countries indicate the beginning of a process that can lead to the strengthening of cooperation between Tehran and Cairo in the coming years. Considering the importance of Egypt in the Islamic world and the role of Iran as one of the influential players in the region, an improvement of relations between these two countries will not only benefit Iranian and Egyptian nations it can also play a significant role in creating stability and cohesion in the Islamic world. The prospect of Iran-Egypt relations, with the continuation of diplomatic efforts, based on economic, cultural, and political cooperation, can become a successful model for constructive interactions between Islamic countries and lay the groundwork for neutralizing the plots of common enemies.

Etemad: A new table for negotiation

In an interview with Esmail Gerami Moghadam, a political analyst and former MP, Etemad addressed the declaration of Iran's readiness to start honorable negotiations with the West. He said: Many analysts believe that these negotiations can operationalize the discourse of the 14th (sitting) government regarding de-escalation and reduce the increasing pressure of sanctions against Iran. Many political activists are waiting for the idea of ​​de-escalation to be realized through negotiations with Western countries, Russia, and China. The people of Iran have been under economic pressure for the past few years, and it is necessary to provide the ground to eliminate or reduce these pressures as soon as possible. These problems arise from the significant pressure of economic sanctions, the solution of which depends on conducting negotiations with Western countries, especially America. If Iran can establish good and strong economic relations with Western and Eastern countries as well as neighbors through negotiations it will create a suitable deterrence in terms of economy and can use these conditions for the benefit of the nation and to improve the living standards of the people.

Ettelaat: Sanctions against Iran will be tougher in Trump admin

To analyze and examine the prospect of Iran's economy, Ettelaat has interviewed economist Morteza Afghah. He said: The damage caused by the sanctions to Iran's economy in recent years was even worse than during the Iran-Iraq war because Iran had no limitations in exports and imports during the war (in the 1980s). At that time, Iran had no trade with America but had economic trade with other countries. Meanwhile, the tightening of sanctions in recent years has stopped all these exchanges. Now the reality is that he will be stricter towards Iran and economic blockade of our country. In the current situation, it is expected that Trump, who has not changed compared to the past (the first presidential term) and gained more experience, to continue the previous strictures against Iran. Since Trump is not in favor of war in general, he tries to have the upper hand in possible negotiations with Iran by increasing economic pressure on our country.