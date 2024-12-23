Reasons behind Juan Carlos Garrido’s dismissal as Persepolis head coach

TEHRAN - Juan Carlos Garrido's tenure at Persepolis football club was short-lived, lasting only five months. During this time, the team struggled to meet expectations, both domestically and in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Domestically, Persepolis suffered a series of losses in the Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL), including a surprising home defeat against struggling teams Nassaji and Mes. This led to growing discontent among the fans and pressure on the coaching staff.

In the AFC Champions League Elite, Persepolis have not secured a place in the knockout rounds so far. Despite taking an early lead against Pakhtakor and Al Rayyan, they were unable to hold on and ultimately were held to draw. This disappointing performance further fueled criticism of Garrido's tactics and team selection.

Other factors that may have contributed to Garrido's failure.

The Iranian league is known for its physicality and tactical complexity, and Garrido may have struggled to adapt his coaching style to these challenges.

Language barriers and cultural differences hindered Garrido's ability to effectively communicate with players and staff.

Garrido's short tenure may not have been long enough for him to implement his tactical ideas and build a strong team dynamic. It can be another reason to force him out.

Ultimately, a combination of these factors likely contributed to Garrido's failure to meet expectations at Persepolis.

Now, Karim Bagheri has been appointed as Persepolis interim coach. Persepolis sit fourth in the Iran league with 23 points, five points behind leader Tractor.