Iran’s Sharifi snatches gold at 2024 Asian Youth & Junior Championships

TEHRAN – Iran’s Haniyeh Sharifi of Iran won a gold medal at the 2024 Asian Youth & Junior Championships on sunday.

Sharifi lifted 88kg in snatch and 112kg in clean and jerk for an aggregate lift of 200kg in the women’s youth 71kg weight class.

Kazakhstan’s Danilova Kira and Ysmanova Bibinur won the silver and bronze medal with 199kg and 170kg, respectively.

Iran’s Reyhaneh Karimi claimed a bronze medal with 211kg in the women’s junior 71kg. Phattharathida of Thailand (221kg) and Indonesian Indah Afriza (219kg) claimed gold and silver, respectively.

Zahra Hosseini snatched a bronze in the women’s youth 64kg with 183kg. South Korea’s Dayeon Lee (193kg) and Kazakhstan’s Tanibergenova Altynay (192kg) won gold and silver, respectively.

Mehrab Davasari won a silver in the men’s youth 67kg with 283kg. Kazakhstan’s Askerbay Alikhan (284kg) won the gold and bronze medal went to Vietnamese weightlifter A Tung (282kg).

2024 Asian Youth & Junior Championships are being held in Doha, Qatar from Dec. 19 to 25.