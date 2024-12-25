Iranian weightlifter Paydar snatches gold at 2024 Asian Youth & Junior Championships

TEHRAN – Iran’s weightlifter Ariya Paydar won a gold medal at the 2024 Asian Youth & Junior Championships on Tuesday.

Paydar came first in the men’s 109kg Junior with 380kg (169+211). His countryman Hassan Emadi won the silver with 359kg (164+195) and bronze medal went to Uzbekistan’s Salimjonov Kudratbek with 358kg (168+190).

Iranian weightlifters Alireza Nasiri (389kg) and Abolfazl Zare (366kg) won silver and bronze medal respectively in the men’s 102kg Junior. Turkmenistan’s Matyakubov Shahzadbek snatched the gold with 396kg in the weight category.

Amirhossein Sepah Ajerlou and Mohammad Esfandiari of Iran also claimed a silver and bronze medal respectively with 349kg and 334kg in the men’s 96kg Junior. The gold medal went to Kazakhstan’s Poluboyarinov Denis with 366kg.

2024 Asian Youth & Junior Championships are being held in Doha, Qatar from Dec. 19 to 25.