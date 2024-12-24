Iran’s Zarei wins gold at 2024 Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships

TEHRAN – Iran’s Hamidreza Zarei claimed a gold medal at the 2024 Asian Youth & Junior Championships.

Zarei finished in first place with 334kg (146+188) in the Youth Men’s -96kg.

Uzbekistan’s Rakhmatjonov Ruslan seized the silver with 331kg (151+180) and Indian Parv Chaudhary won the bronze with 303kg (135+168).

In the Junior Men’s -89kg, Iranian weightlifters Iliya Salehipour with 356kg (161+195) and Alireza Abbaspour with 355kg (159+196) won silver and bronze medal, respectively.

Gold medal went to Kazakhstan’s Churkin Alexey with 360kg (163+197).

2024 Asian Youth & Junior Championships are being held in Doha, Qatar from Dec. 19 to 25.