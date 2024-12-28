Head of weightlifting federation Anoushiravani lauds Iranian youngsters

TEHRAN – Head of Iran weightlifting federation Sajjad Anoushiravani praised the country’s young weightlifters.

Iran snatched 10 medals at the 2024 IWF World Championships held in Bahrain in mid-December and the weightlifters won 47 medals in the 2024 Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships held in Doha, Qatar in late December. The event featured 237 athletes, with 127 men from 19 countries and 110 women from 16 countries.

“As you see, we sent young weightlifters to the world championship and I am satisfied with what they did in the competition. I see a bright future ahead of the sport,” Anoushiravani said in an exclusive interview with Tehran Times.

The 2024 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships, which took place in Doha, are a key event for young athletes. This competition offers them a vital chance to display their skills and gain valuable international experience.

“The competition is a crucial step in their journey toward future Olympic dreams. Our weightlifters shone in the competition and so many female weightlifters won medals in the event.

“I believe that our investment has been fruitful and there is a bright future ahead of them. They have to continue their rise and we see them as the weightlifting’s backup for the future,” he added.

“I would like to thank the weightlifters’ families for their supporting us during the years. Also, I am grateful to the local coaches, who discover the talented weightlifters and train them,” Anoushiravani concluded.