Future of Iran weightlifting looks promising

TEHRAN - The recent performance of the Iranian weightlifting team at the 2024 World Weightlifting Championships in Bahrain offers a glimpse into the future of the sport in the country.

While the team has faced challenges in recent years, with disappointing results at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the strong showing in Bahrain suggests a potential resurgence. The inclusion of younger athletes like Alireza Yousefi, who won gold at the clean and jerk, indicates a focus on developing future talent.

Iranians super-heavyweights Ali Davoudi and Yousefi won a silver and a bronze medal at the 2024 IWF World Championships in Bahrain in mid-December.

However, the team's success will depend on various factors. Continued investment in youth development programs, effective coaching, and addressing any performance-enhancing drug issues will be crucial. Additionally, the team's ability to adapt to changing weightlifting rules and compete with strong international rivals will play a significant role in shaping its future.

Overall, the future of Iranian weightlifting looks promising, with the potential for continued growth and success on the world stage.