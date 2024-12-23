Agha Bozorg Mosque’s restoration complete

TEHRAN- A recent restoration project has come to an end on the 18th century Agha Bozorg Mosque in Kashan.

According to the assessment of cultural heritage experts, parts of the Agha Bozorg Mosque and School required restoration and with the efforts of the restoration team, this project was completed in four months, Kashan’s tourism chief has said.

Agha Bozorg Mosque is one of the most beautiful historical mosques and is considered one of the finest architectural works in Iran, currently nominated for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List, CHTN quoted Alireza Abdollahzadeh as saying on Monday.

The restoration work included repairing the old tiles on the mosque’s minaret, removing worn-out flooring in the courtyard, debris clearing in the basement, reconstruction of part of a collapsed ceiling, and creating a new roof structure, he added.

He also emphasized that the entire structure, including its dome, which is one of the largest brick domes, was built with mud bricks and clay, and the insistence on using pure bricks in the facades has resulted in a unique purity and integrity in the building's design.

He expressed hope that, with ongoing efforts, the Agha Bozorg Mosque and School will soon be registered as the sixth site of Kashan on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

Constructed in the late 18th century, the Agha Bozorg Mosque stands as an exquisite testament to Persian architecture in the heart of Kashan, Iran. Renowned for its unique design, this mosque features a madrasa sunken into its courtyard, which is flanked by stunning tiled minarets and lofty badgirs (wind catchers). One of its architectural highlights is the magnificent muqarnas (stalactite) work adorning the dome of the entrance portal, creating a visually captivating focal point for visitors. The mosque’s decorative elements primarily showcase café au lait brickwork, accentuated by light blue and brown geometric tiles. However, the truly spectacular tiles are those that exhibit intricate Persian designs, artfully arranged in vibrant blue and turquoise patterns that create a harmonious visual experience, capturing the essence of Persian artistry.

The Agha Bozorg complex occupies an elongated, roughly rectangular floor plan that extends from northwest to southeast. At its center lies a courtyard organized on two levels, incorporating both a ground floor and a balcony, an architectural feature that exemplifies the mosque’s dual purpose as a place of worship and a center for learning.

An inscription in the mosque attributes its construction to the influential theologian Mulla-Mahdi Naraqi II, known as Aqa Bozorg, and dates the building to 1832-1833.

The design is said to have drawn inspiration from esteemed educational institutions like the Chahar Bagh and Sadr schools in Isfahan, emphasizing the blend of spiritual and academic life within this structure.

Entry to the complex is marked by an arched, domed iwan-portal that leads into a large vestibule, enhancing a visitor's sense of grandeur upon entering.

The vestibule, characterized by its impressive domed ceiling, overlooks the courtyard through a prominent arched aperture—a design that fosters a seamless flow between the indoor and outdoor spaces.

The architecture of Agha Bozorg Mosque is distinguished by its thoughtful integration of functional spaces, with corridors and archways providing access to various levels and rooms. The upper courtyard level, enhanced by a roof terrace, boasts panoramic views of the lower courtyard featuring a central pool, exemplifying the profound relationship between nature and architecture.

The ground level accommodates dormitory spaces for students, emphasizing the madrasa's educational purpose alongside its religious significance. Notably, the mosque itself is designed as a domed pavilion (gunbad-khanah) that flanks a hypostyle prayer hall (shabistan).

The interior creates an intimate atmosphere with an octagonal chamber crowned by a large dome, accentuated with elegant arches leading to an ambulatory surrounding it. A prominent mihrab within the shabistan marks the direction of prayer, embodying the spiritual heart of the mosque.

Kashan's strategic location along the route connecting major Iranian cities, such as Tehran, Isfahan, Shiraz, and Yazd, makes it a vital cultural hub, drawing visitors eager to explore its historical treasures.

Among the highlights surrounding this ancient town are the opulent houses of Brujerdi, Tabatabai, Ameri, and Abbasi, each contributing to the region's rich tapestry of architectural heritage. The Agha Bozorg Mosque stands not only as an architectural masterpiece but also as a vibrant symbol of Kashan’s spiritual and educational legacy, inviting both visitors and scholars to appreciate its timeless beauty and significance in Iran’s cultural landscape.

