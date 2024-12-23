Veteran actress Zhaleh Olov passes away at 97

TEHRAN-Veteran Iranian actress and dubbing artist Zhaleh Olov passed away on Monday in Tehran at the age of 97.

Born in 1927, she started her career working in radio in 1948 and as an actress in theater in 1949. She made her screen debut in “The Tempest of Life” (1948), Mehr reported.

She served as the dubbing manager for several movies, TV series, animations, and animated series including Walt Disney titles: “Cinderella,” “Pinocchio,” “Sleeping Beauty,” “One Hundred and One Dalmatians,” “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” and “The Aristocats” as well as the popular Japanese series “Oshin” (1983).

She has performed in more than 50 films and series. Her works include the movies “The Lost Time” (1989), “The Snowman” (1994), “The Fateful Day” (1995), “Pari” (1995), and “Mom's Guest” (2003) as well as the series “Mokhtarnameh” (2010-2011), “Sheikh Bahaei” (2008), “Brighter Than Black-out” (2003), “Once Upon a Time” (1991), “The Rey Traveller” (1990), and “Wolves” (1988).

She was chosen as one of the immortal faces of cinema in Iran in 2011.

