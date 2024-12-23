Trump could be key to reviving Iran nuclear agreement: Jake Sullivan

TEHRAN – The U.S. National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, has emphasized that President-elect Donald Trump could play a significant role in brokering a new nuclear agreement with Iran.

Speaking during an interview with CNN, Sullivan underscored the importance of Trump’s upcoming administration in addressing Iran's nuclear program.

Sullivan claimed that Iran, alongside its allies in the Resistance Axis, has been weakened following the collapse of the Syrian government. He further expressed alarm over indications that Iran might reconsider its long-standing nuclear doctrine, which has thus far rejected the development of nuclear weapons.

According to Sullivan, the Biden administration has already conveyed its apprehensions regarding Tehran's potential shift toward nuclear armament to Trump’s team. “The risk of Iran moving towards the development of nuclear weapons is real, and we are vigilantly monitoring this possibility,” Sullivan stated.

He went on to allege that recent military strikes by Israel against Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas, and key Iranian missile and defense sites have further undermined Iran’s regional influence. "It wouldn’t be surprising if some in Iran began advocating for a reassessment of their nuclear doctrine in response to these challenges," he added.

The advisor revealed that discussions about Iran’s nuclear policy have not been limited to the U.S. administration. Talks have also been held with Israeli officials, highlighting the shared concerns over a potential shift in Tehran’s nuclear stance.

The Islamic Republic, however, maintains its firm position on nuclear non-proliferation. According to Iranian state media, Tehran has reiterated that the Resistance Axis acts independently and is not a proxy of Iran. Moreover, Iranian leaders have consistently affirmed their compliance with international regulations governing nuclear activities. The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has previously declared the production and use of nuclear weapons to be religiously forbidden.

Despite Iran’s adherence to its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the agreement during Trump’s first term in office. This withdrawal severely undermined the multilateral accord, which had been a cornerstone of global efforts to prevent nuclear proliferation in the region.