Baqeri in Tehran: Armed forces ready to counter every threat

TEHRAN – Major General Mohammad Baqeri, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, stated, “Our military readiness surpasses all previous levels. We are ready to counter any threat that might come our way.”

Speaking in Tehran at the celebratory parades commemorating the 46th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution on Monday, he echoed Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s rejection of U.S. talks, citing Trump’s 2018 JCPOA exit as proof of American “deceit.”

Baqeri condemned Trump’s recent threat to “bomb” Iran as hollow posturing, insisting Tehran’s stance remains resolute.

“Negotiating with a dishonorable government is unwise,” he said.

The general warned that Iran’s defense strategy prioritizes deterrence, not provocation, against Washington’s revived “maximum pressure” campaign.