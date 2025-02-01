U.S., Israel risk catastrophe with any attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities: Araghchi

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has issued a stark warning regarding the potential consequences of any military strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, particularly if such an attack is carried out by the United States or Israel.

Speaking to Al Jazeera Arabic during a visit to Qatar, Araghchi made it clear that any assault on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure would trigger a full-scale regional war, one that neither regional actors nor global powers would wish to see unfold.

“If Iran’s nuclear facilities come under attack, the result will be a widespread war in the region—an irreversible catastrophe,” Araghchi stated on Friday.

The Iranian diplomat expressed skepticism that Washington would support such an operation, saying, “I doubt the Americans will make such a major miscalculation.” However, he made it abundantly clear that Tehran’s response would be swift and decisive in the event of an attack.

“Unlike in the past, Iran will not delay its response. Our retaliation will be immediate and forceful,” he warned.

Araghchi pointed to previous Iranian retaliatory operations—True Promise I and II—in which Iran successfully targeted Israeli strategic locations deep inside the occupied Palestinian territories with hundreds of ballistic and cruise missiles. These strikes, he noted, were conducted with precision after careful deliberation, considering both domestic and regional factors.

‘Iran’s nuclear capabilities beyond physical sites’

Despite concerns over a potential Israeli-American military strike, Araghchi downplayed the effectiveness of such an attack, insisting that Iran’s nuclear capabilities are not limited to physical locations.

“Our nuclear strength lies in the minds and knowledge of our scientists, not just in physical facilities,” he emphasized. “This program cannot be destroyed by airstrikes.”

He also highlighted the highly secure and dispersed nature of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, stating, “Our facilities are not concentrated in one or two locations; they are spread across many sites and are heavily fortified.”

Moreover, he suggested that even sophisticated airstrikes would struggle to penetrate Iran’s advanced defense systems, making a successful attack highly unlikely.

‘Iran committed to nuclear weapons-free doctrine’

Araghchi also reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to a nuclear weapons-free doctrine, reiterating that Tehran has no intention of developing nuclear arms.

“Nuclear weapons have no place in Iran’s military doctrine,” he stated, citing a fatwa (religious decree) by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei that forbids their development, possession, or use.

However, he did acknowledge that Iran possesses the technical capability to build such weapons, but emphasized, “There is no political will to do so.”

‘Trust deficit remains in U.S.-Iran relations’

When asked about the potential for renewed negotiations between Iran and the United States, Araghchi painted a bleak picture of diplomatic trust.

“The history of U.S.-Iran relations is riddled with hostility and mistrust,” he said, pointing to Washington’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear agreement in 2018 and the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in 2020 as key examples of American aggression.

He also criticized the Biden administration’s continuation of harsh economic sanctions.

Despite these challenges, Araghchi suggested that Washington *could take concrete steps to restore trust, such as unblocking Iran’s frozen assets worldwide.

“Rebuilding trust is not easy. The U.S. needs to take real, positive actions, and they know exactly what those actions are,” he added.

‘Resistance is not weakening’

Turning to the broader West Asia, Araghchi addressed Israel’s ongoing military actions against Palestinian and Lebanese Resistance groups, including Hezbollah and Hamas.

He acknowledged the heavy losses suffered by these groups, including the martyrdom of Hezbollah’s former Secretary-General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and several high-ranking commanders. However, he dismissed the notion that these setbacks would weaken the broader Resistance movement.

“The Resistance is not disappearing, nor is it weakening,” he asserted. “If anything, these events have been valuable experiences, and I am certain they will prove useful in the future.”