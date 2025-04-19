No retreat from stance despite pressure: Iran FM tells RT

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, has asserted that the country has not wavered in its positions, despite external pressures.

In a Friday interview with RT in Moscow, Araghchi reaffirmed Iran's steadfastness, stating: "We have proven before that we do not respond to force, pressure, or threats. Instead, we resist. Perhaps the Americans tried to test our resolve again—but the outcome of that test is clear to them."

The Foreign Minister emphasized that Iran will not compromise on its principles. "We will not sacrifice our dignity, honor, or national interests under any form of pressure," he declared.

Regarding military threats, Araghchi expressed confidence in Iran's defense capabilities, saying: "It is unlikely that military threats will come to fruition. Even the Americans know that Iran is fully capable of defending itself. The diplomatic path remains open, but if negotiations become challenging, we are fully prepared for other options."

Araghchi also addressed the ongoing sanctions, explaining that Iran’s economic cooperation has been structured to withstand them. "We are not waiting for sanctions to be lifted. Instead, we are expanding our relations despite them. Politically, our consultations are close, and we align on many international issues, although there are differences in some areas."

On his visit to Russia ahead of the second round of negotiations with the U.S., Araghchi highlighted the significance of Iran’s ties with Russia. "We stand by our friends in difficult times. We have done so in the past, and now it is natural to coordinate our positions," he said.

Turning to the situation in Syria, Araghchi voiced concern over Israel’s growing occupation there, warning: "Israel has taken control of land larger than the Gaza Strip, and the occupation continues to expand."

On Iran and Russia’s shared stance on Syria, he noted: "For both of us, Syria’s peace, stability, and territorial integrity are crucial for regional stability. While Iran has no direct relationship with the current Syrian government, we are prepared to help if called upon to support peace efforts and the creation of a legitimate, inclusive government."

Finally, Araghchi dismissed any notion that Israel could launch an attack on Iran, stating: "Israel has never had the ability to attack Iran, nor will it in the future. Even with U.S. support, they cannot carry out military operations against us. We have the capability to defend ourselves, and the U.S. and Israel are well aware of our defensive and retaliatory power. Not only does Israel lack the courage to attack, but I also doubt the U.S. would risk such a dangerous move."