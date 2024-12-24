Protests erupt in Syria over Christmas tree burning

Protests have broken out in Syria over the burning of a Christmas tree, prompting calls for the new authorities to take steps to protect minorities.

A video posted on social media showed the tree on fire in the main square of Suqaylabiyah, a Christian-majority town in central Syria, with masked men around, BBC reported.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the main faction that toppled President Bashar al-Assad, said foreign fighters had been detained over the incident.

HTS representatives have promised to protect the rights and freedoms of religious and ethnic minorities in Syria.

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets across the country - through Damascus and Suqaylabiyah in Hama province.

Two masked fighters appeared in a video on social media setting fire to the Christmas tree the night before Christians in Syria prepared to celebrate Christmas Eve.

On Tuesday more protesters took to the streets over the arson attack.

Some in the Kassa neighborhood of Damascus chanted against foreign fighters in Syria.

"Syria is free, non Syrians should leave," they said, in reference to the foreign fighters HTS said were behind the attack.

In the Bab Touma neighborhood of Damascus, protesters carried a cross and Syrian flags, chanting "we will sacrifice our souls for our cross".

"If we're not allowed to live our Christian faith in our country, as we used to, then we don't belong here anymore," a demonstrator named Georges told AFP news agency.