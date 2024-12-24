Foreign plotters active to stoke violence

TEHRAN - In an analysis, Farhikhtegan discussed the Western support for inflaming unrest in Iran.

The paper said: The Leader of the Revolution said that the enemies are trying to undercut the security and stability of the country to create chaos and disturbance in Iran. Anthony Blinken, while admitting the difficulty of sabotage in Iran, said the U.S. prefers support for rebellion inside Iran. This means a chaotic design is underway. If in the past years, the Western powers - with the Zionists behind the scenes - were taking steps to create chaos in Iran, these days, especially after the new developments in Syria, now they are openly talking about stoking chaos. In addition to Netanyahu's messages and the repetition of the slogan of "woman, life, freedom", the ambassador of the Zionist regime to the United Nations said in Farsi during the meeting of the Security Council: "People of Iran, do not miss this historic opportunity." This statement shows that the support for chaos has entered a new stage and reached the official statement of the Western and Zionist authorities. Therefore, we should be aware of actions to destabilize the situation of the country with foreign designs.

Hamshahri: Iran's alternative ways to support Hezbollah

In a commentary, Hamshahri discussed the Westerns’ view about the strategic relationship between Iran and Hezbollah and said: Following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad government, Zionist-Western officials and media outlets consider the cutoff of Iran's logistical route to Hezbollah as very important in weakening the Lebanese resistance movement and a "great victory" for Tel Aviv. However, Western experts acknowledge that despite the fall of the Assad government, Iran's support for Hezbollah will not hit a deadlock and there are alternative ways. Experts believe that the air route to Beirut is not the only option for Iran to support Hezbollah, and Iran's land routes through Iraq and then Jordan and the West Bank as well as maritime routes to Lebanon's coast in the Mediterranean are still considered possible options. Based on these concerns, the new Syrian government has banned any Iranian flights from crossing the country's skies. This action, above all, derives Tel Aviv's concerns about Iran's continued support for the resistance movement of the Lebanese and Palestinian people.

Iran: Situation in the Middle East will change

In an article, the Iran newspaper discussed the events in Syria and the change of conditions. It wrote: As it is clear, the military operation by "Tahrir al-Sham" that led to the fall of the Bashar government was mainly directed by Turkey and Iran has faced a new reality. Also, though the flag of the Damascus embassy in Tehran has been lowered, it is not supposed to remain so. The world of politics in the Middle East has changed. After 13 years of fighting terrorism in Syria and Iraq, Tehran wants to find a place for itself in the frontline of diplomacy. While Turkey’s role in the fall of Assad was instrumental, Iran believes that this situation will not last long. Turkey's conflict with the Kurds has already worried Washington and Tel Aviv, and this has created a deep gap in favor of Iran. Although it is said what has happened in Syria has made the situation difficult for Iran, Tehran believes in its ability to negotiate with all actors.

Arman-e-Melli: Iran and Russia are tied together

The story of the relationship between Iran and Russia is as old as history and this shows that the two nations have gone through many ups and downs together. Relations between Tehran and Moscow have entered a new phase in recent decades. No matter how hard Iran tried, it could not prevent Europeans from accusing the Islamic Republic of selling arms (drones) to Russia in its war with Ukraine. Also, regarding Syria, it is said that the Russians did not do as much as they should to support the resistance front. On the other hand, the Russians have also taken certain decisions against Iran in the Persian Gulf and the South Caucasus. These moves have brought about a sharp reaction from the Iranian government and people. With all these challenges, it seems that the relations between the two countries are tied together on the international scene. If the Russians do not support Iran's interests, it will be a loss for them because Iran will continue its path in any situation. If the Russians want to take actions that are not beneficial for Iran, Tehran will reconsider its relations. We hope that the visit of Russian officials to Tehran will prevent anti-Iran moves.