Foreign adversaries cannot bring Iran to its knees: Pezeshkian

TEHRAN – The Iranian president has commended the Ministry of Intelligence for its pivotal role in protecting national security, emphasizing that external threats will not weaken Iran's resolve.

Speaking during a ceremony marking the 40th anniversary of the ministry's establishment, Masoud Pezeshkian lauded the often-unseen efforts of its staff and leadership, highlighting their spiritual and moral dedication.

"Unity among the people is the key to our strength," Pezeshkian stated. "When the public is aligned with national goals, no external power can destabilize us, and we can effectively address any challenges that come our way."

"Foreign adversaries cannot bring us to our knees. We will continue to move forward with strength and determination," the president said.