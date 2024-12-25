'Trade agreements to accelerate development of Iran’s export infrastructure'

TEHRAN - Deputy head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) has highlighted the approval of the Iran-Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) free trade agreement by the Iranian Parliament, describing trade agreements as a driving force for completing export infrastructure.

According to the TPO, Mohammad Sadegh Qanadzadeh stated on Tuesday that the Parliament has approved the free trade agreement between Iran and the EAEU, adding that the agreement now awaits confirmation by the Guardian Council.

“Once ratified and officially issued, its implementation will begin two months later,” he noted.

Qanadzadeh stated that Kazakhstan’s Parliament finalized the agreement last week, and member countries—Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Armenia, and Belarus—have fulfilled their commitments.

"With the upcoming Eurasian summit in Saint Petersburg later this week, we hope to launch the operational phase of the agreement during the meeting," he said.

He further explained that after parliamentary ratifications in all member states, a two-month window is provided for implementation. During this period, Iran will prepare necessary infrastructure, streamline coordination, and standardize procedures.

The deputy TPO head emphasized the importance of developing export infrastructure, including logistics, customs, and standards. "While these areas require further work, trade agreements act as moving trains—requiring adjustments on the go rather than halting progress," he said.

"In other words, we must not delay trade agreements due to incomplete infrastructure. These agreements serve as both an incentive and a catalyst to address existing gaps," the official added,

It is worth noting that the Iranian Parliament recently approved the general provisions and details of the Economic Commission’s report on the Iran-EAEU free trade agreement.

EF/MA