Value of deals in Iran Fara Bourse up 9.4% in a month

TEHRAN- The value of deals in Iran's over-the-counter market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), increased by 9.4 percent in the ninth Iranian calendar month Azar (November 22-Decemebr 20).

As reported, IFB index rose 15 percent to 25,664 points at the end of the ninth month.

Iran Fara Bourse operates under the supervision of the Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), a member of IOSCO.

IFB was established on November 12, 2008, to be a gate for the majority of companies to enter the capital market and enhance their corporate governance and their businesses by providing easier listing requirements.

IFB is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges. The other three ones are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

MA