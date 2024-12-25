An Iranian journalist's travel to China: Chinese modernization amazes me

BEIJING- "Seeing is believing." This is the takeaway I have after reading the dozens of reports filed by Mahnaz Abdi, a Tehran Times' journalist, about her visit to China in 2024.

Recently, I had the honor to meet Mahnaz and listen to her stories about her China trip. She told me this was actually the second time she visited China. Her first visit was ten years ago and left her with such a deep impression that when the opportunity came up for her to go back, she immediately seized it.

This time, Mahnaz extended her footprints from Beijing to Xinjiang, Fujian and Hainan. She was amazed at the "tremendous changes" that have taken place in China in just a decade.

China's development is incredible

Upon arriving in China, Mahnaz was stunned by the "new things" such as WeChat Pay and shared bikes. "Compared to my visit to China ten years ago, the changes in China today are incredible," Mahnaz exclaimed. "In the community where I lived, I often saw men and women, young and old, proficiently using high-tech products such as smartphones. Thanks to this, I also enjoyed a colorful life in China. In my opinion, China attaches great importance to the people-oriented scientific development concept. New technologies and products that are changing with each passing day have not only greatly facilitated the lives of the ordinary people, but also constitute a great achievement in China's modernization drive."

During her visit to the World Expo and the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, Mahnaz felt strongly that China is well ahead in some important fields like high-tech and new energy, but it never uses its technological advantages to bully other countries. Instead, China stays committed to peaceful coexistence and coordinated development, and encourages all countries to choose their own development paths in light of their national conditions.

She believes that China's modernization will not only benefit the Chinese people, but also inject a stronger impetus into the development of the world.

The lies of Western countries are doomed to fail

During her stay in Xinjiang, Mahnaz visited Urumqi, Kashgar and Aksu and witnessed Xinjiang's development achievements. Speaking about the visit to a cotton planting base, Mahnaz said, "In recent years, Western countries have ignored the fact that Xinjiang has achieved a lot in development, and spared no effort to smear China, fabricating allegations of 'genocide' and 'forced labor.'

However, I saw with my own eyes the harmony, stability and openness of Xinjiang, and felt the ethnic unity in Xinjiang, which is completely opposite to what we see on Western social media. Some countries' coverage of Xinjiang has a 'gloomy filter.'" Talking about what impressed her most during the tour, Mahnaz said, "I was profoundly impressed by the 'desert to oasis' miracle.

Local residents proudly told me they have created a better life through their efforts to improve the ecological environment. The happy smiles on their faces made me realize that the lies of Western countries are doomed to failure."

There is a bright future for Iran-China cooperation

Fujian was Mahnaz's favorite place during the trip. As the starting point of the "Maritime Silk Road", Fujian has a long history and splendid civilization. Before coming to China, Mahnaz had learned a lot about the Belt and Road Initiative.

Her visit to China only deepened her belief that this important initiative will benefit the countries along the route, including Iran, and their people. Mahnaz said that the BRI connects the past, present and future of Iran-China exchanges, and the cooperation between the two countries has bright prospects."

After returning to Iran, Mahnez has paid more attention to the latest developments of Iran-China relations. As a journalist, she hopes she can contribute her bit to the friendship between the two countries by telling more stories about the real China and Iran-China relations.

Mahnaz's story is only a microcosm of China's foreign engagement. Today, as an increasing number of international friends come to visit China and get to know the country and people better, they have come to understand that China's modernization will not only change China, but also benefit the world and help create a better future for human civilization.

Source: https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202412/24/WS676a4eb3a310f1265a1d4a13.html

Photo: People visit XPENG's booth at 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition on April 25. [Photo/VCG]