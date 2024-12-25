IAF to screen Adam Elliot’s “Memoir of a Snail”

TEHRAN-The 2024 animation “Memoir of a Snail” will be screened at the Naseri Hall of the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) in Tehran on Thursday.

An Australian adult stop-motion animated tragicomedy film, it is written, produced, and directed by Adam Elliot.

It stars the voices of Sarah Snook, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Eric Bana, Magda Szubanski, Dominique Pinon, Tony Armstrong, Paul Capsis, Nick Cave, and Jacki Weaver.

The film's plot, which is loosely inspired by Elliot's own life, follows the trials and tribulations in the life of lonely misfit and melancholic Grace Pudel, a hoarder of snails, romance novels, and guinea pigs, from childhood to adulthood.

Grace Pudel is a book-loving, snail-collecting misfit who falls into a series of misfortunes after being separated from her twin brother Gilbert. Despite her hardships, inspiration and hope arise when Grace begins a friendship with an eccentric elderly woman named Pinky.

From Academy Award-winning writer and director Adam Elliot, “Memoir of a Snail” is a heartfelt and hilarious chronicle of the life of an outsider finding her confidence and silver linings amongst the clutter of everyday life.

The film had its world premiere at the 2024 Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June, where it won the Cristal Award for a Feature Film.

Adam Elliot, 52, is an Australian animator and filmmaker based in Melbourne. Established as an independent auteur of minimalistic narrative-driven films in animation, all of his films have generally use of tragicomedy genre with themes of bittersweet nature and psychological development to the characters; based loosely on his family and friends, each of his films considered a Clayography – a portmanteau genre of clay animation and biography, coined by himself.

Elliot is a voting member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and in 1999 was awarded The Young Achiever of the Year for Victoria.

His five films, both shorts and a feature have collectively participated in over seven hundred film festivals and have received over one hundred awards, including an Academy Award for “Harvie Krumpet” and five Annecy Cristals.

SS/SAB

