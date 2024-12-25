Why is the Russian embassy in Tehran raising its perimeter wall?

TEHRAN – The Russian Embassy in Iran has addressed recent media speculation regarding construction work on its premises, clarifying that the ongoing adjustments to its perimeter wall are part of a routine maintenance project and not a reaction to any specific threat or concern.

In a statement issued to ISNA, the embassy explained that it is leveling a section of the wall that is shorter than the rest of the perimeter. “The embassy is in the process of leveling the height of a section of its perimeter wall that is shorter than other sections. This work is being carried out in a planned manner,” the statement read.

The embassy also expressed its hope that the Tehran Municipality would enhance the wall's appearance once the project is completed. “We hope that after the work is completed, the Tehran Municipality will paint the wall to give it a more attractive appearance,” the statement concluded.

The Russian embassy has historically been a focal point of media scrutiny, particularly during times of heightened political sensitivity. This latest construction work has drawn attention due to its timing, with some Western-based analysts attempting to link it to broader geopolitical tensions or internal public sentiment in Iran.

Recently, there have been rumors circulating in some media outlets, which claimed the construction was motivated by fears of public unrest or potential breaches.

However, the embassy's response makes it clear that the adjustments are purely technical and part of scheduled maintenance.