TEHRAN – Hossein Hosseini achieved a significant milestone in his career in Esteghlal.

Esteghlal were held to a goalless draw by Chadormalou on Thursday and Hosseini recorded his 100th clean sheet for the club.

To reach the century mark, the international goalkeeper has played 215 matches for Esteghlal, achieving a remarkable clean sheet rate of 47%.

Hosseini joined Esteghlal in 2012 from Bargh Shiraz.