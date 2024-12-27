Over $700m in foreign investment approved

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Investment Board has approved over $700 million in foreign investment during its latest session, marking a significant development under the 14th government.

The 287th meeting of the Foreign Investment Board, and the fifth under the current administration, was chaired by Ali Koudei, deputy minister and head of the Organization for Investment, Economic, and Technical Assistance of Iran.

This approval underscores ongoing efforts to attract and facilitate foreign investments as part of broader economic strategies to stimulate growth and development.

