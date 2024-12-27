Iran ready to expand environmental ties with Japan

TEHRAN –The head of the Department of Environment (DOE) has announced the country’s readiness to cooperate with Japan in dealing with environmental challenges caused by global warming, mainly air pollution.

Lauding Japan's efforts in the restoration of Lake Urmia, Shina Ansari said the DOE is willing to benefit from Japan’s knowledge and expertise in technologies related to the environment.

She made the remarks in a meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Iran Tamaki Tsukada, ISNA reported on Friday.

In October, referring to former memorandums of understanding (MOUs), Ansari highlighted the need to implement the MOUs by taking effective measures.

The official further noted that achieving desired goals requires continuous cooperation rather than adopting short-term measures.

Tsukada, for his part, highlighted the possibilities for fostering cooperation between the two countries, referring to Japan’s capabilities in managing wetlands, marine environment, desertification, as well as sand and dust storms.

The Japanese official said the restoration of Lake Urmia is one of the issues that requires enhancing ties.

In reference to the Anzali Wetland project, Tsukada said Japan is ready to assess the projects that have been so far implemented and empower the country through environmental education.

“Japan is also interested in expanding cooperation with Iran on air pollution,” the official noted

