Iranian Artists Forum to show Ingmar Bergman’s “Saraband”

TEHRAN-The 2003 Swedish drama film “Saraband” directed by Ingmar Bergman, will be shown at the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) on Monday.

The film screening will start at 5 p.m., and will be followed by a review session in the presence of film critic Mahnaz Ronaghi, ILNA reported.

Being Bergman’s final film, it was made for Swedish television, but released theatrically in a longer cut outside Sweden. The Swedish television version is 107 minutes, while theatrical releases run just under two hours.

The story is a sequel to Bergman's “Scenes from a Marriage” (1973), bringing back the characters of Johan and Marianne. It is a co-production of Sweden, Italy, Germany, Finland, Denmark, and Austria.

Marianne, some thirty years after divorcing Johan, decides to visit her ex-husband at his summer home. She arrives in the middle of a family drama between Johan's son from another marriage and his granddaughter.

Ingmar Bergman (1918-2007) was a Swedish film and theater director and screenwriter. Widely considered one of the greatest and most influential film directors of all time, his films have been described as “profoundly personal meditations into the myriad struggles facing the psyche and the soul”.

Among his most acclaimed works are “The Seventh Seal” (1957), “Wild Strawberries” (1957), “Persona” (1966) and “Fanny and Alexander” (1982), which were included in the 2012 edition of Sight & Sound's Greatest Films of All Time. He was also ranked No. 8 on the magazine's 2002 “Greatest Directors of All Time” list.

Bergman directed more than 60 films and documentaries, most of which he also wrote, for both cinema releases and television screenings. Most of his films were set in Sweden, and many of his films from 1961 onward were filmed on the island of Fårö. He also directed more than 170 plays. Among his company of actors were Harriet Andersson, Bibi Andersson, Liv Ullmann, Gunnar Björnstrand, Erland Josephson, Ingrid Thulin, Gunnel Lindblom and Max von Sydow.

