“Azure Narrative” exhibition features Iranian artworks in Yerevan 

TEHRAN- An international art exhibition titled “Azure Narrative” was inaugurated in Artists' Union of Armenia in Yerevan on Thursday, featuring the works of more than 60 Iranian artists from various artistic realms.

The two-day exhibition displayed a diverse range of artworks encompassing various styles, techniques, and artistic media, Mehr reported.

Each piece reflected the unique artistic voice and creative perspectives of its creator, the report added.

The primary aim of the exhibition was to establish a platform for the exchange of ideas and foster artistic dialogues among artists and art enthusiasts of the two nations.

This event was a significant opportunity for the Armenian art community and international audiences to experience Iranian contemporary art in an innovative and fresh context.

Visitors to the exhibition encountered works that narrate the stories of their artists’ efforts, creativity, and innovation. The event provided art lovers with exposure to new and diverse artistic viewpoints, offering them inspiration and insight.

The azure color, often referred to as ‘lajvard’ in Persian, holds a significant place in Iranian art and culture, symbolizing both beauty and spirituality. It is frequently associated with the vast skies and serene waters, embodying the essence of tranquility and depth. In Persian art, azure is commonly seen in intricate tile work, carpets, and miniature paintings, where it serves as a unifying hue that evokes a sense of harmony.

This vibrant color has been utilized in architectural marvels, particularly in mosques and historical buildings, where its luminosity enhances the intricate designs and reflects the spiritual aspirations of Iranian society.

In addition to its aesthetic significance, azure has cultural connotations that resonate deeply within Iranian spirituality and mythology. It is often linked to notions of paradise and divine beauty, evoking a sense of the ethereal.

SAB/