Simulated UN session helps Iranian youth develop critical thinking, negotiation skills

TEHRAN –The International Studies Journal (ISJ) non-governmental organization with support from United Nations Information Center (UNIC) in Tehran has organized a simulated session of the UN General Assembly for Iranian Youth to promote critical thinking and negotiation skills.

The event was held at the Humanities House of Thinkers on 31 October 2024, UN website announced in a press release on December 26.

More than 200 Iranian students and scholars from across the country participated in the simulated session.

The participants played the roles of diplomats during the Model UN Conference, learning more about the important role of the United Nations and its General Assembly and replicate real-world challenges.

UNIC Tehran organized a preparatory session a few weeks before the event.

UNIC Tehran regularly cooperates with Dr. Mehdi Zakerian, head of the ISJ, and his team, as well as with other national partners on various outreach activities, including Model UN Conferences.

Participants also improved their communication, negotiation, and diplomatic skills while representing different UN Member States.

Stefan Priesner, the UN Resident Coordinator in the Islamic Republic of Iran, delivered a keynote speech at the event and thanked the organizers for bringing the UN closer to Iranian youth. He said it was a pleasure for the UN to support this important youth-oriented activity and emphasized the importance of understanding global issues and diplomacy.

Another distinguished keynote speaker, Mohammad Javad Zarif, who made significant contributions to Iran’s foreign policy and international relations during his tenure as Foreign Minister and currently as Vice President for Strategic Affairs, shared his firsthand diplomatic experiences.

Ambassador Asadi, a seasoned Iranian diplomat with extensive experience in multilateral negotiations, who represented Iran in various UN bodies, explained the specifics of Member State participation in General Assembly sessions to the youth.

Zahra B., a participant, said: “Looking around this room, I imagine it is the real General Assembly hall in New York, where I, along with other world leaders, discuss potential solutions to global challenges. This simulation offered us a unique opportunity to step into the shoes of diplomats and experience the complexities of international negotiations firsthand.”

The UN in Iran works closely with the government, civil society organizations, and communities across the country on a wide range of issues, including poverty reduction, health, education, equality, disaster risk reduction and management, drug control, and environmental sustainability.

