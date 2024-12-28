Kam Duzi: a traditional embroidery long practiced across Hormozgan province

TEHRAN – Kam Duzi, also known as Kameh Duzi or Kaman Duzi, is a unique form of embroidery practiced in various regions and villages of Hormozgan province in southern Iran.

Although the craft lacks a detailed historical record, it has been popular since the Safavid era and remains an enduring tradition among the region’s artisans.

Historically, Kam Duzi was used to embellish scarves, collars, skirt edges, Bandari trousers (a traditional garment of southern Iran), “Kondureh” (a type of women’s dress), cuffs, and sleeves across many cities and villages in the province.

Materials and tools

Creating Kam Duzi requires an array of specialized materials and tools, including: large round sequins with holes; small golden or occasionally silver sequins; Golabatoon threads (gold- or silver-plated yarns); and needles and hooks; a large wooden embroidery hoop, known as a “Kaman” in local dialect or “Kam”, and velvet, blue or black broadcloth, and satin fabric.

The embroidery hoop, "Kaman," plays a vital role. The fabric is tightly stretched across the hoop, then secured with rope, giving it a drum-like appearance, similar to the musical instrument "Daf." However, instead of animal skin, fabric is stretched over the hoop.

The process

Once the fabric is fixed onto the hoop, designs are either drawn freehand, inspired by the artist's memory, or traced using carbon paper from pre-designed patterns. After completing the embroidery, the fabric is removed from the hoop, and the decorative pieces are often cut and sewn onto trousers, bags, or other items.

The designs feature shiny sequins sewn onto fabric using Golabatoon threads. The typical technique involves attaching small sequins around a larger, central sequin, forming intricate floral patterns. These designs are repeated to create elegant strips or motifs.

A living tradition

Kam Duzi remains a vital part of the cultural identity of Hormozgan. Most artisans are young girls and women, and in cities like Bandar Lengeh, Minab, and other rural areas, it is rare to find families where the women are not familiar with this traditional craft.

The enduring appeal of Kam Duzi lies in its shimmering beauty, creative versatility, and its deep connection to the heritage of southern Iran.

This version enhances readability, organizes the content into clear sections, and provides a polished narrative suitable for a broader audience.

AM