Industry Ministry targets enhanced efficiency in steel industry through value chain development

TEHRAN – Iran's steel industry aims to boost efficiency and increase value-added production by completing and balancing the downstream value chain, according to a senior official at the Ministry of Industry, Mining, and Trade.

Vajihollah Jafari, the deputy minister for Mines and Mining Industries, said on Saturday that the ministry’s policies, as outlined by the minister, prioritize improving productivity and developing downstream steel industries to enhance value-added output.

Jafari highlighted that advancing productivity and balanced development of the value chain are integral to Iran’s Seventh National Development Plan. He also emphasized the importance of addressing mining waste as part of the ministry's strategic roadmap.

“The steel sector, as one of the country’s key production industries, must prioritize tackling this issue,” Jafari stated.

EF/MA