Laleh Art Gallery hosting hand-printed works

TEHRAN-The 10th Annual Handprint Exchange of Laleh Art Gallery is underway at the gallery in central Tehran.

The exhibition showcases more than 300 hand-printed works by Iranian and international artists, ILNA reported.

According to the manager of the gallery and the head of the annual exhibition Mohammad Ali Saeedi, the event seeks to introduce and expand the activities of artists in the field of hand printing and share valuable experiences in this field.

For the second time this year, the art event hosts the works of international artists, including Pablo Picasso, Edvard Munch, Claude Monet, Rembrandt, Max Ernst, Salvador Dali, Utagawa Hiroshige, Paul Cézanne, Georges Braque, Fernand Léger, Henri Matisse, Wassily Kandinsky, and René Magritte.

Iranian artists whose hand-printed works are on display include Nasser Ovissi, Ebrahim Haghighi, Mansour Ghandriz, Bahman Mohassess, Faramarz Pilaram, Marcos Grigorian, and Morteza Momayez among others.

The exhibition includes all handprint techniques that can be reproduced, including chalcography (engraving on copper or brass); xylography (engraving on wood); lithography (stone printing); serigraphy (silkscreen printing), monoprint (single copy printing), and digital methods.

The exhibition will run through January 19, 2025, at Laleh Art Gallery located on Fatemi Street, on the north side of Laleh Park.

SS/