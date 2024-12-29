Will Israel resume aggression on Lebanon after truce expires?

SOUTH LEBANON — Various media analyses dissect what will happen after the end of the 60-day truce between Lebanon and the Israeli occupation regime. No wonder Netanyahu may commit unprecedented or familiar aggression, however, that would not be in his favor, nor even in the favor of his US and Western allies.

Following the vague fall of the Syrian government under Bashar al-Assad, Netanyahu and other Zionist officials have been intoxicated with an alleged “victory”, thinking that cutting off Hezbollah’s supply route through Syria would result in a complete elimination of the resistance front.

After 66 days of aggression on Hezbollah, the occupation regime realized that there was no point in a ground war, knowing that it was very costly in terms of lives and equipment. The Zionist regime is in dire need of rehabilitating its army exhausted by the Gaza and Lebanon wars. Netanyahu himself raised this issue to justify his approval of the ceasefire.

In parallel, the occupation regime has allocated 200 million shekels to facilitate the return of its colonial settlers to the occupied Palestinian territories in the north and to rebuild their demolished colonial settlements.

Giora Zaltz, head of the so-called Upper Galilee Regional Council, called on the government and the IOF to “enable the return of the northern settlers to their homes.” Zaltz added, “If the achievement in the north does not allow for a return (of settlers) to their homes, the government should say so.”

Speaking to Channel 12, Zaltz revealed that 65 percent of the settlers, i.e. about 200,000 have been “in a war zone” for 15 months.

Obviously, Israel was forced to agree to the ceasefire after its warmongers realized that Hezbollah could not be defeated, otherwise, Netanyahu would have continued the war and finished the resistance off. Further, it seems from his statements that presently the most dangerous challenges are Iran and Yemen.

Both the Zionist proxy and its American operator are aware of Hezbollah’s ability to withstand and resist long wars. They know that the movement will mull a broad range of options, including targeting vital and sensitive facilities inside the occupied Palestinian territories as it did on the last Sunday of the war, which put strong pressure on the enemy’s home front.

It is worth noting that Washington was the side that relentlessly worked to stop the war and implement UN Resolution 1701; Hezbollah only agreed to its terms, not the other way around. Seemingly, President-elect Donald Trump does not prefer the option of a costly war in its classic form as he is set to assume power in the White House on January 20.

Besides, Hezbollah, after quickly restoring its military and organizational structure and turning the challenge into an opportunity, is now a new organization with unknown leaders whose tactics are in conjunction with an arsenal of ballistic missiles and drones that are new. These are unexplored to the enemy.

So far, and despite daily violations through which it is trying to impose a fait accompli, which Lebanon’s government, people, and resistance will surely resist, the occupation army has withdrawn from 38% of the border villages. Prime Minister Najib Mikati has informed concerned parties that nothing will deter the resistance from responding to the violations after the truce.

Meanwhile, the monitoring committee for the implementation of UN Resolution 1701 continues to turn a blind eye to the daily violations to put social and political pressure on Hezbollah to get concessions, especially the election of president.