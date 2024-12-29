Iran could be highly attractive to Thai tourists, official says

TEHRAN - In a meeting with managers of Thai travel agencies, Mehdi Zare’ Bieib, Iran’s Cultural Counselor in Thailand, has emphasized the potential of tourism collaboration as a bridge to enhance cultural ties, friendship, and economic growth between the two nations.

The meeting aimed to explore avenues for joint initiatives in the tourism sector and promote cultural exchanges, ISNA reported on Saturday.

A number of plans and initiatives were also discussed for an upcoming summit of Thai travel agencies focusing on showcasing Iran’s tourism potential.

Zare’ Bieib highlighted the historical and cultural connections between Iran and Thailand, noting, “The ties between our countries are built on a foundation of robust cultural and social interactions. Iran, as one of the world’s oldest civilizations, offers an abundance of historical, cultural, and natural attractions that could captivate Thai tourists.”

He also admired Thailand for its rich culture, renowned hospitality, and advanced tourism industry, stating that these qualities make it a significant player in the region.

The cultural counselor further expressed hopes for mutually beneficial initiatives that would introduce Thai tourists to Iran's beauty while providing opportunities to showcase Thai culture and art in Iran.

Moreover, the official proposed facilitating tourism processes, organizing joint events, and expanding media campaigns to promote Iran in Thailand. “Through collaborative planning and effective execution, we aim to foster sustainable tourism development for both nations,” he said.

Santisap Mokkhawat, director of the Thailand Tourism Association, echoed the sentiment, affirming Thailand’s readiness to cooperate fully with Iran. He proposed hosting a summit in February featuring major Thai travel agencies, ASEAN partners, and media representatives.

Mokkhawat suggested inviting representatives from neighboring countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Laos, and Myanmar to the event, enhancing regional tourism collaboration. “This initiative will not only strengthen Iran-Thailand relations but also promote broader regional engagement in the tourism sector,” he stated.

He added that approximately 20 to 25 Thai travel agencies are expected to participate, with plans for Iran’s Cultural Counselor to showcase Iran's attractions through brochures, videos, and promotional materials.

The event will be fully supported by Thailand's tourism resources to ensure its success, Mokkhawat added.

“This collaborative effort aims to unlock new opportunities in tourism, fostering stronger connections between Iran, Thailand, and the wider ASEAN region.”

The Islamic Republic expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 28 sole or chain properties are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

AM