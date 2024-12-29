Iranians mark anniversary of historic Dey 9 rallies with nationwide demonstrations

TEHRAN – On Sunday, Iranians across the nation gathered in large numbers to commemorate the anniversary of the Dey 9 epic, a significant day in the country’s history that marked the end of the 2009 post-presidential election unrest.

The rallies served as a powerful expression of support for the Islamic Republic and a rejection of foreign interference in Iran's internal affairs.

In Tehran and cities across the country, people from all walks of life participated in the demonstrations, reaffirming their allegiance to the Islamic establishment. The rallies also highlighted the resilience of the Iranian nation in the face of foreign-orchestrated conspiracies.

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, had previously reflected on the importance of the occasion, stating, “The 9th of Dey was a day when our dear people displayed such greatness that it astonished the world.” He added, “The most powerful governments in the world, even with their best efforts, cannot bring a hundred thousand people to the streets of their cities in just two days. For tens of millions to come out across a country, even under government orders, would signify an exceptionally strong government.”

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) also issued a statement on Sunday, commemorating the 2009 pro-establishment rallies. The IRGC described the Dey 9 epic as a “glorious and fate-determining event” that foiled the plans of “American and Zionist seditionists.”

On December 30, 2009, millions of Iranians took to the streets of Tehran and other cities to counter months of unrest that followed the presidential election in June of the same year. The riots had been led by Mehdi Karroubi and Mir Hossein Musavi, two defeated candidates who alleged election fraud after their loss.

The IRGC credited the Dey 9 demonstrations with delivering a “firm, decisive, and final” response to these claims, putting an end to what they termed “foreign-backed sedition.”

The statement further asserted that the unrest was part of a broader conspiracy supported by the United States, Israel, and their allies, aiming to destabilize Iran under the guise of addressing alleged election fraud. The IRGC reaffirmed its commitment, alongside the Basij volunteer forces, to safeguard Iran’s national security and confront any future threats or plots aimed at sowing chaos or insecurity within the country.

“Undoubtedly, the Iranian nation will remember the historical epic... at critical junctures like today,” the statement emphasized. It also underscored the belief that the spirit of unity displayed during the Dey 9 rallies would empower the nation to overcome contemporary challenges, including sanctions, economic pressure, and external threats.