Iranian Artists Forum to screen “Gladiator II”

TEHRAN-The Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) in Tehran will screen the 2024 historical epic film “Gladiator II” directed and produced by Ridley Scott on Friday.

The movie that serves as a sequel to “Gladiator” (2000) will be shown at 5 p.m. at the Naseri Hall of the IAF with Persian subtitle, Honaronline reported.

It stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, Connie Nielsen, and Denzel Washington.

Jacobi and Nielsen reprise their roles from the first film, with Mescal replacing Spencer Treat Clark, portraying Lucius Verus Aurelius.

Years after witnessing the death of Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius must enter the Colosseum after the powerful emperors of Rome conquer his home. With rage in his heart and the future of the empire at stake, he looks to the past to find the strength and honor needed to return the glory of Rome to its people.

The exiled Prince of Rome becomes a prisoner of war and fights as a gladiator for Macrinus, a former slave who plots to overthrow the twin emperors Geta and Caracalla.

The film has received generally positive reviews from critics, with praise for its performances, Scott's direction, set design, and action, while criticism was directed at the emotional tone, similarity to its predecessor, and historical inaccuracies.

It was named one of the top ten films of 2024 by the National Board of Review and received two nominations at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement and Best Supporting Actor for Washington.

