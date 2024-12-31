Persepolis winger Urunov pens contract extension

TEHRAN – Persepolis football club are delighted to announce the extension of Oston Urunov's contract for two further seasons.

The Uzbek international winger has extended his contract with the club until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Urunov, 23, joined Persepolis in February 2024 and played a vital role in the team, helping the Reds win the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League.

Persepolis are third in the Iran league table, five points behind leaders Tractor.