Iran appoints new representative to OPEC, GECF, IEF

TEHRAN - Iran’s Oil Minister has appointed Seyed Ali-Mohammad Mousavi as the country’s new representative to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Board of Governors, the Executive Board of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), and the International Energy Forum (IEF).

According to Shana, Mohsen Paknejad issued a letter on Monday, December 30, to the Secretaries-General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), and the International Energy Forum (IEF), formally appointing Mousavi to the roles. Mousavi currently serves as Deputy Minister for International Affairs and Commerce at the Oil Ministry.

“Hereby, Seyed Ali-Mohammad Mousavi, Deputy Minister for International Affairs and Commerce, is appointed as the representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the OPEC Board of Governors, the Executive Board of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, and the International Energy Forum. He will participate in all future meetings of these international bodies.”

Mousavi succeeds Afshin Javan, who previously served as the interim representative of Iran in OPEC and other international energy organizations.

