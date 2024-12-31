Tehran Symphony Orchestra to perform at Vahdat Hall

TEHRAN-The first winter concert of the Tehran Symphony Orchestra titled “White Lands” will be held on January 7 and 8, 2025 at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall.

Hamed Garschi will be the guest conductor of the orchestra, which is set to perform famous classic pieces, ISNA reported.

The repertoire will include pieces by the Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Soviet-Armenian composer and conductor Aram Khachaturian, Soviet and Azerbaijani composer Fikret Amirov, and Finnish composer Jean Sibelius.

Born in Tehran, Hamed Garschi, 39, is an Iranian-German conductor and pianist. Initially studying piano and clarinet at Tehran's University of Music and Performing Arts, he won prizes for his performances as piano soloist, répétiteur, chamber musician, song accompanist, and clarinet player.

He performed as a soloist and as a member of various orchestras and ensembles including Tehran Symphony Orchestra, Iran's National Orchestra, The Youth Symphony Orchestra, The Wind Orchestra, and Tehran Opera Ensemble.

In 2012, Garschi started his conducting studies at the Cologne Academy of Music under Prof. Michael Luig, Prof. Stephan E Wehr, and Prof. Alexander Rumpf, and received his master's degree with honors in 2018.

During his studies, he was a fellow at the Richard Wagner Foundation and headed the Gürzenich Orchestra Cologne, the WDR Symphony Orchestra, the MDR Symphony Orchestra Leipzig, the Orchestra Philharmonique de Nice, the Budapest Symphony Orchestra, the South Westphalia Philharmonic, the Ruse Opera and Philharmonic Society, the Thalia-Saal Philharmonie, the Bergische Symphoniker, Tirana Radio and Television Orchestra, and the Bucharest Symphony Orchestra.

Garschi has been the assistant conductor to Dirk Kaftan at the Bonn Opera, Heinz Holliger at the Cologne Academy of Music, Prof. Alexander Rumpf, and Toshiyuki Kamioka. He was nominated in 2017 for the German Conductor Award and conducting the WDR Symphony Orchestra and Gürzenich Orchestra Cologne. In 2018 he became the semifinalist at the Antal Doráti International Conducting Competition in Budapest.

Since 2017, Garschi has been chief conductor of the young symphony orchestra Wetzlar. As a répétiteur, Garschi has gained vast experience in the field of music theater and opera literature. He has accompanied many opera singers and taken part in productions such as “Magic Flute,” “Hansel and Gretel,” “Bat,” and “Frieschütz”.

Since the summer of 2023, Garschi has been the musical director of the City Youth Symphony Orchestra Cologne.

The Cologne conductor Hamed Garschi is known for his stirring and sensitive interpretations, which include the great symphony and opera repertoire, historically informed performances, and contemporary scores.

He specializes in working with young symphony orchestras. His focus and strengths lie in guiding and supporting young musicians to develop their musical skills and potential.

The extraordinary temperament of his conducting and the impressive depth of his musical interpretations put Garschi in the focus of international interest and made him one of the most distinguished conductors of the younger generation.

The Tehran Symphony Orchestra, founded in 1933, is Iran's oldest and largest symphony orchestra. During the years, celebrated musicians including Rubik Gregorian, Morteza Hannaneh, Haymo Taeuber, Heshmat Sanjari, and Farhad Meshkat took over as the orchestra's conductor.

SS/SAB

