Leader's advisor meets German envoy amid heightened tensions

TEHRAN – Ali Larijani, a senior advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, met with Markus Potzel, the German Ambassador to Tehran, on Tuesday.

The meeting occurred against a backdrop of escalating tensions between Iran and Germany.

The relationship between the two countries saw a major deterioration in July after Germany's controversial decision to close the Islamic Center Hamburg (IZH), a move that Iran strongly condemned as Islamophobic and discriminatory towards Muslims.

Tensions further escalated after the death of Jamshid Sharmahd, a convicted terror ringleader who had been sentenced to death over the killing of dozens of Iranian civilians. His death prompted Germany to order the closure of all Iranian consulates and recall its ambassador from Tehran.

Iranian officials viewed these actions as detrimental to diplomatic efforts and indicative of double standards in Germany’s approach to terrorism.

Despite this ongoing strain, the discreet return of the German Ambassador to Tehran, who reportedly made a comeback in late November, and his subsequent meeting with a high-ranking figure suggest a continued effort to maintain diplomatic channels.

Iran has consistently advocated for mutual understanding and dialogue with Germany and other European states.