German envoy makes discreet comeback to Tehran embassy

TEHRAN – German Ambassador Markus Potzel has reassumed his position at the German Embassy in Tehran after he was recalled to his country early this month, the Tasnim News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Potzel returned to his office in Tehran without public announcement. Berlin recalled its ambassador to Tehran after a convicted terrorist with German citizenship died before he could face justice. Jamshid Sharmahd had been sentenced to death on several counts of terrorism.

Sharmahd orchestrated a 2008 terrorist bombing that claimed 14 civilian lives in the Iranian city of Shiraz.

As the leader of the Tondar terrorist organization, he had gained notoriety for publicly claiming responsibility for civilian casualties through Western media outlets.

After his death, Germany also ordered all three of Iran’s consulates to be shut down.

In an interview with Der Spiegel on November 9, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responded to Germany’s moves, saying that the government "should not have defended a terrorist who has trampled all humanitarian standards underfoot," adding that Europe's support for human rights is "selective."

The diplomatic reset mirrors a similar pattern from the mid-1990s when Germany's ambassador to Iran temporarily withdrew before eventually returning to post.