Japanese media says Iran planning to seek Tokyo’s mediation in potential talks with U.S.

TEHRAN – Sources within the Iranian government have allegedly told Japan’s Kyodo News that Iranian officials are considering approaching Japan for assistance in facilitating negotiations with the upcoming U.S. administration under Donald Trump. Tehran has not yet reacted to the report.

Japan has historically maintained friendly relations with Iran, making it a potential neutral party in the delicate negotiations. Should Iran formally request mediation and Japan agree, analysts believe that Japan could play a pivotal role in easing tensions between Tehran and Washington. It is believed that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi especially has close ties with Japan, as he served as an ambassador there for several years.

Relations between Iran and the U.S. have been strained since Iranians toppled the U.S.-controlled Shah regime in 1979. However, tensions have significantly worsened in recent years, particularly after the U.S. unilaterally withdrew from an international nuclear agreement with Iran in 2018 and imposed heavy sanctions.

Iranian officials have stated they would negotiate with the U.S. if they believe it would serve their national interests. Tehran is currently preparing for a second round of talks with Germany, Britain, and France after convening with the European trio in November following almost 2 years of no direct negotiations.