Gradual lifting of restrictions across all platforms in progress: Pezeshkian

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed that the ongoing effort to lift restrictions on various platforms will be carried out gradually, with plans to include all platforms in the process.

Addressing the issue on Monday, the President emphasized the importance of cooperation between different branches of government in making this progress possible. "We could not have achieved this without the support and collaboration of the leaders of the other government branches," he stated, underlining the collective effort needed to push forward these reforms.

The President further highlighted the importance of unity in solving national problems, saying, "This is proof that when we work together, we can overcome challenges. However, if we continue to engage in conflict, we will not make any progress."

In light of ongoing challenges, the President reassured the public that the government is committed to addressing remaining issues. "Despite the difficulties we face, we are determined to resolve the shortcomings and, with God's help, we will succeed in our mission," he added.

Last week, Iran's Supreme Council of Cyberspace decided to lift access restrictions to messaging application WhatsApp and digital distribution service Google Play Store in the first step by the country to ease access to widely-used foreign platforms.