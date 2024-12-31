Bahrain and Iran move closer to restoring diplomatic ties

TEHRAN – Bahrain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced continued efforts to re-establish diplomatic relations with Iran, signaling a significant step towards reconciliation between the two nations.

Bahrain severed its ties with Iran in 2016, a move mirroring Saudi Arabia's, after Iranian protesters, enraged by the execution of prominent Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr Baqir al-Nimr by the Saudi government, stormed its diplomatic mission in Iran.

In a statement published on Tuesday, the Ministry emphasized that Bahrain's foreign policy is grounded in protecting its sovereignty, advancing national interests, and promoting regional stability. The statement highlighted the Kingdom's commitment to good neighborliness, non-interference in other countries' affairs, and fostering cooperation through mutual respect. Specifically, the ministry said it is working to establish the necessary legal frameworks with Iran to fully restore diplomatic ties. Recent mutual visits, it added, have paved the way for renewed discussions on this goal.

These efforts are being undertaken with the direction of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the continuous support of Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the statement added.

The push for restored relations comes after a landmark agreement in March 2023, brokered in Beijing, that saw Saudi Arabia and Iran agree to re-open embassies. This broader regional shift towards reconciliation has paved the way for Bahrain's efforts.

A key meeting in October further highlighted the warming relationship. During Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's visit to Manama, discussions centered on regional developments, including the escalating violence in Gaza and Lebanon. Araghchi urged regional cooperation to end Israeli barbarism, citing the conflict in Gaza and aggression in Lebanon. King Hamad, in turn, expressed his desire for peace and dignity for all people in the region and also voiced his intention to visit Tehran.

The context for these discussions includes the ongoing conflict in Gaza, where Israeli strikes have tragically resulted in the deaths of at least 45,541 Palestinians, primarily women and children, and injured over 108,000.

Iran is also on the verge of restoring relations with Egypt after four decades of no official ties. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s December visit to Cairo has further raised prospects for a full détente.



