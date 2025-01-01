Iron ore concentrate production increases 2%

TEHRAN- Production of iron ore concentrate in Iran increased by two percent during the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-November 20), as compared to the same period of time in the past year.

As reported, about 33 million tons of iron ore concentrate was produced in the country in the mentioned eight-month period.

Iron ore concentrate is an output product from processed iron ores that have been milled (crush, grind, magnetic separation, flotation) to separate deleterious elements and produce a high-quality product.

Iron ore concentrates are deep beneficiated iron ore products, used for sintering and blast furnace production, as well as pellet production.

MA