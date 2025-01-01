Iran pursues ICESCO heritage status for ancient port

TEHRAN - The ancient port of Tis, situated in Chabahar county in southeastern Iran, is set to be registered on the Islamic Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) cultural heritage list.

Ali Darabi, the Deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage, announced the development on Wednesday during a visit to historical sites in Tis.

“The dossier for the ancient port of Tis has been submitted to ICESCO and is now awaiting to be assessed for [a possible] registration on its Islamic World Heritage list,” Darabi stated.

He emphasized the strategic significance of this registration, aligning with Iran’s Seventh National Development Plan, which prioritizes maritime-based development.

“Attracting tourists to the Chabahar region, where Tis is located, is a key focus for the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts. Securing a place for Tis on ICESCO’s list would further highlight its cultural and historical importance,” Darabi added.

Tis, an area rich in history and cultural significance, reflects Iran’s enduring connection to maritime trade and ancient civilization. Its inclusion in the ICESCO list is expected to bolster tourism and preserve its historical legacy for future generations, the official underlined.

Chabahar is the only ocean port in Iran and the best and easiest access route of the middle Asian countries to free waters. Boasting various natural and historical attractions, Chabahar could be named one of the most underrated destinations in Iran. However, in recent years, various measures have been taken to promote the port as a safe and hospitable choice for both domestic and foreign visitors.

AM