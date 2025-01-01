Tarikhaneh Mosque to host photo exhibit showcasing Damghan’s heritage

TEHRAN - A photography exhibition titled “Timeless Heritage” will be inaugurated at the historic Tarikhaneh Mosque in Damghan on Saturday to commemorate “Tarikhaneh Day”.

According to Mojtaba Akbarpour, head of the Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department of Damghan county, the exhibition will feature selected photographs of Damghan’s historic fabric and the iconic Tarikhaneh Mosque.

“Out of 200 submissions from local students and residents, 20 outstanding works have been selected for display in collaboration with our department,” Akbarpour said.

The exhibition will showcase images capturing key elements of Damghan’s historical texture, including bazaars, caravanserais, trading posts, religious centers, seminaries, and valuable historic homes.

Akbarpour highlighted the importance of preserving these sites and expressed hopes that the exhibition would raise awareness of Damghan’s rich cultural heritage.

The exhibition is open to the public, and visitors can explore it from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the Tarikhaneh Mosque, the official said.

Tarikhaneh Mosque, also known as Tarik Khana, is a remarkable structure that reflects the architectural transition between the Sassanid and Islamic periods. Once a Zoroastrian fire temple during the Sassanid era (224–651), the mosque showcases Sassanian building techniques combined with a simple Arab design.

Its central courtyard is surrounded by an arcade, a single bay deep on most sides, except the qibla wall, which extends to three bays.

Damghan, the former winter capital of the Parthian kings and a key stop on the ancient Silk Road, lies about 350 kilometers northeast of Tehran.

