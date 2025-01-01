What is the content of the Sultan of Oman's letter to Pezeshkian?

TEHRAN - In an interview with Mir Golvi Bayat, an expert on Oman issues, Farhikhtegan discussed the visit of Badr al-Busaidi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman, to Iran.

He said: Oman is one of the most important regional actors for various reasons, including mediatory roles. Omani trips to Iran always have three dimensions: bilateral relations, regional issues, and Iran's negotiations with the West, especially America. Considering the historical history of Omani mediation, especially at the level of direct involvement of the Sultan and the Sultan's correspondence, their letters have never been threatening and have always been a mediator for constructive interactions. Therefore, it is unlikely that this letter carries negative content. Probably, after this letter cooperation will begin both on the region and the nuclear issue with Europe and the United States. These cooperations will be in line with the conditions of the region. Measures may be taken to prevent the spread of war or reduce tension in the Yemen issue with the mediation of Oman. In addition to these cases, there may be discussions about nuclear issues and negotiations related to the JCPOA.

Hamshahri: Why is Carter's name linked to Iran?

In a commentary, Hamshahri addressed the death of former American President Jimmy Carter and wrote: Carter's name is linked to Iran; on the one side, he was the founder of hostile actions against Iran in various political, economic, and security levels, and on the other side, during his presidency, the American global hegemony was broken by Iran. Carter has a black record in dealing with Iran, from supporting the Pahlavi regime to organizing all kinds of conspiracies against the Islamic revolution. The people of Iran will never forget that many of America's hostile actions against them were organized by Carter. Maybe he wanted to take revenge on Iranians for all his failures. With the victory of the Islamic Revolution and the removal of Iran from the list of Washington's most important allies in the Middle East, the White House became a focus for hostile plans against Iran in various areas. Anti-Iran measures have since become a procedure in America's approaches to Iran.

Iran: Tehran needs to take quick action in the region

In an interview with Rahman Ghahremanpour, an expert on strategic issues, the Iran newspaper discussed the important and complex foreign policy issues that the Islamic Republic is facing. He said: How to deal with Donald Trump and his policies regarding the nuclear issue, regional developments, and the Abraham Accords along with the current developments in Syria are the most important issues that Iran's foreign policy should spend time on in 2025. Trump's return to power is a development that is closely watched by the Islamic Republic and the rest of the world. This situation means that Iran is not alone and somehow all countries are waiting or preparing to face the consequences of Trump's decisions. Moreover, various figures in Trump's proposed cabinet have repeatedly pointed out that if the Middle East case takes time, it will be managed by Israel in the White House. Therefore, it should be noted that Iran's immediate actions regarding the current developments in the region and the regulation of relations with regional and extra-regional powers should be quickly on the agenda of Iran's foreign policymakers.

Donya-e-Eqtesad: Steps to remove Iran from FATF "blacklist"

In an analysis, Donya-e-Eqtesad discussed President Pezeshkian’s announcement that the Expediency Council will study Iran's membership in the FATF as it had been approved by the parliament some years back. It wrote: The intensification of economic sanctions on the Islamic Republic with Iran being on the blacklist of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has reduced the role of Iran in the global economy and minimized the amount of foreign investment. Despite the long process of being removed from the FATF blacklist, this action is highly important and a step forward to reduce economic and financial risks. This action can have positive effects on the country's economy. It helps improve international banking and financial communication because being on the blacklist makes foreign banks and financial institutions refrain from interacting with Iran's banking system. By being removed from this list, the way to re-establish financial relations with Iran is reopened and the possibility of official financial transactions is provided. Also, one of the main reasons for the reluctance of foreign investors to cooperate with Iran is the risk of being on the blacklist. Getting out of this situation can reduce these risks and attract foreign investment.