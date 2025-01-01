While the world is celebrating New Year, Gazans are living in anguish

TEHRAN - While the world is celebrating the New Year people in Gaza are suffering from the endless and tragic killings of their loved ones, starvation, disease, displacement, shortage of drinking water, hopelessness, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), etc.

The tragedies that the Palestinians in Gaza are going through have become a new normal in the deafening silence of the world. The world has become somehow indifferent to such a degree of agony by the Gazans. Groups of people who raise their voices against this savagery are simply called anti-Semitic.

One may feel ashamed of humanity when he sees so much cruelty against a nation.

However, whenever certain countries take steps at the UN Security Council to approve a resolution to pressure Israel to end its sadistic war against the Palestinians, they face the hurdle of the U.S. veto.

In the midst of all these unbearable calamities, which began in Oct. 2023, the winter is adding to the agonies of the Palestinians. Several Palestinians, including at least six babies, have died in recent days due to severe cold weather. The UN’s agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) warned on Tuesday that “more babies will likely die” in the coming days.

Alaa Al-Shawish’s family, who are living in a makeshift tent in Deir Al-Balah after being displaced from Gaza City, tells CNN:

“We’re dying from the cold. This is not life, this is not living – I pray every day that we die to be relieved from this life.” Fighting back tears, she says there is “no food, no water, no life.”

Yahya Al-Batran, the father of 20-day-old Jumaa, who died from cold on Sunday, also says, “I am watching my children die before my eyes.”

There is a big question mark why do some 2.3 million Palestinians must suffer for what happened on Oct. 7, when Hamas launched an attack on southern Israel? Were all these people involved in the attack? Maybe their only sin is that they have been born in Palestine!

Before they were born the colonizers had decided their fate in the early 20th century by recognizing the establishment of a country called “Israel” on their lands. Before the creation of Israel, Muslims and Jews were living in peace. This has been acknowledged by some Jewish scholars. However, from the date the Zionist Jews set foot on the Palestinian land, there has been misery after misery and now it has reached its boiling point.

In an article on Nov 23, 2015, Haaretz quoted famous American journalist Walter Isaacson as saying Albert Einstein feared that the influx of Jews to Palestine during the 1920s could lead to friction with Palestinian Arabs.

Even by creating Israel, the U.S. and European powers have been reluctant to press its Israeli rulers to let the Palestinians have their own country on their remaining lands.

If the Palestinians had been allowed to have their own country the Oct. 7 attack would not have happened. It seems Bibi Netanyahu and his accomplices were seeking for such an opportunity to eliminate what had remained of Palestine.

Now as people in the world, especially children, are celebrating the arrival of the New Year, the Palestinians are living in anguish.