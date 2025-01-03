Tehran hosting intl. tiles, ceramics, sanitary ware exhibition

TEHRAN - The 29th International Exhibition of Sanitary Porcelain Tile and Ceramics Exhibition of Iran opened at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Thursday, featuring over 90 domestic and international companies.

Producers of tiles, ceramics, and sanitary ware, as well as manufacturers of machinery, tools, and equipment for the industry, are showcasing their latest achievements and products in this four-day exhibition.

The event also includes participants from related sectors, such as glaze and paint industries, raw materials suppliers, and faucet and sanitary fittings providers.

Key objectives of the exhibition include boosting exports, exploring new export markets, identifying the sector's potential and existing capacities, fostering innovation, and providing a platform for domestic and foreign investors. It aims to create a competitive environment to improve product quality, facilitate direct engagement between manufacturers and consumers, and promote employment and entrepreneurship within the industry.

