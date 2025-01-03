Feed supply pipeline for Bandar Abbas Refinery officially launched

TEHRAN – The pipeline supplying crude oil to the Bandar Abbas refinery, a branch of the Goreh-Jask crude oil pipeline with a daily capacity of 300,000 barrels, was officially inaugurated on Thursday.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Mohammad Sadeq Azimifar, head of the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC); Mohammad Meshkinfam, head of the National Iranian Oil Engineering and Construction Company (NIOEC); Ahmad Hashemi, head of the Bandar Abbas Oil Refining Company; Mousa Ahmadi, head of the parliamentary Energy Committee; and Mohammad Ashouri Taziani, governor of Hormozgan Province.

The project is designed to enhance production stability and strengthen the country’s strategic infrastructure, Shana reported.

